Singer Cece Sagini, hubby, announce separation





Kenyan singer Cece Sagini Kemunto and her photographer husband Victor Peace Karanja have announced the end of their four year marriage.

In a joint statement on May 3, 2022, the pair alerted their fans and followers that their marriage had served its time and that it was time to go their separate ways.

⁣The two said they opted to make their breakup public because they always shared their happy moments with them.

“After four-plus years of walking this journey as best of friends, with much prayer and consideration we have decided to come to the end of our road. As we once shared our journey publicly, it is in the same spirit we share this statement,” reads the statement in part.

⁣The couple also remarked the decision to go separate ways was not easy but necessary.⁣

⁣”Coming to this decision was tough but necessary for our general well-being and holistic happiness,”

The singer added there was no ill-mannered act that prompted their split.

“There are no salacious events at the root of our decision. We still cherish our friendship and wish each other the very best,”

⁣Ms. Sagini who ditched the secular music industry for gospel back in October 2017, officiated her union with Victor the same year through a lavish white wedding.⁣

⁣Cece and Peace’s love story began in 2014 when Victor was doing a shoot for Blankets and Wine and spotted Cece with whom he was lovestruck.

⁣Victor proposed to Cece live on The Trend show in 2015 and in 2017 they walked down the aisle in an exquisite Wedding.⁣