Singer Kendi’s mum succumbs to cancer





Kenyan singer and song writer Kendi is in mourning following the death of her mother. The sultry singer famous for the hit Don’t Rush on Tuesday revealed that she had lost her mother to cancer despite her responding well to treatment.

“RIP Mum… Yesterday and even now has been one of the most painful days in my life… just the other day on 4th of August we celebrated dad’s one-year memorial and you organized everything and it went well. Little did we know you were to follow him so quickly,” wrote Kendi on her Instagram page.

The singer said she’d last spent time with her mother three weeks earlier, noting that her mother had been responding well to chemotherapy and she has no idea what changed so suddenly.

“We spoke the day before yesterday and I was to call you yesterday normal time yenye I normally call you every day and instead I was hit by this. It is well. God knows why. I was just not ready for this. I miss you mummy and and you will always be in my heart. Say hi to dad. May God rest both your souls till we meet again,” she wrote.

She concluded by cursing cancer, swearing that, “cancer even one day you will die.”

Friends and fans condoled with Kendi, praying for her and her family as can be seen in the sample of messages below:

“Pole sana mrembo (I’m so sorry beautiful girl). My heartfelt condolences,” wrote legendary singer Suzanna Owiyo.

“Poleni sana (I’m so sorry)… praying for comfort for you and the entire family,” wrote DJ Sadic.

The National Cancer Institute of Kenya places cancer as the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases. The Institute said that incidences of cancer is on the rise with about 32,470 deaths reported annually especially affecting the breasts, cervix, esophagus, prostate and colorectal.

The institute works to create cancer awareness and advocating for early detection through screening. They also encourage healthy lifestyle modifications towards a cancer free society.

We at Nairobi News offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Kendi and her family at this difficult time.