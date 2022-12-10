Sonko gives Bongo singer Lava Lava tour of his expensive shoes wardrobe

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (centre) with Tanzanian singer Lava Lava (left) when the latter paid the politician a visit at his office in Upperhill, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian singer Abdul Juma Idd popularly known by his stage name Lava Lava has become one of the few artistes to get an exclusive tour of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s expensive wardrobe of shoes and watches.

Photos shared by Sonko capture the two together at his office in Upperhill which also has a fully furnished bedroom.

The room has a king-size bed and a shoe closet comprising of different international designer brands.

“Yesterday I hosted Tz bongo flava star Lava Lava who had paid me a courtesy call at my upper hill office,” Sonko tweeted.

Yesterday I hosted Tz bongo flava star Lava Lava who had paid me a courtesy call at my upperhill office. pic.twitter.com/88jb7RvXGl — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 9, 2022

The flamboyant politician-cum-businessman is known for his love the fine things in life. In 2019 he made headlines when his t-shirt was torn when he was being arrested at Voi.

The t-shirt he was wearing during his arrest was from the Italian luxury fashion house, Versace.

According to a global fashion website Ikrix the t-shirt, which is already out of stock, goes for $531 which translates to Sh53,976 according to the current exchange rate.

In another instance, he shared pictures of his expensively assembled dining room with gold-plated tables and chairs. He is also believed to have a gold-plated toilet which his daughters have on several occasions shared pictures online.

Last month Lava Lava performed in Lamu County during the 20th edition of the annual Lamu Cultural Festival.

Things went down well as Lava Lava took to the stage at exactly 12am with a thrilling performance that lasted exactly two hours even as the concert went on to the wee hours of the night when he introduced his girlfriend.

“I have passed so many tribulations and heartbreaks trying to find love. But I thank God that I finally found the love of my life. Let me introduce to you my bae, the one, and only lady, all the way from Macedonia. Baby, come and say hi to the crowd. I love you, babe,” Lava Lava said as he introduced his girlfriend.

