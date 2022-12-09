Nairobi woman explains why she rushed to take a photo with Sakaja

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja gestures during his swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja gestures during his swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





As various ‘dignitaries’ were being called to pose for a photo with Governor Johnson Sakaja at Uhuru Park on Friday, December 9, 2022, Ivy Wamboi could not hide her joy as she waited eagerly to take a photo with the dimpled politician.

When she got a chance, Ms Wamboi grabbed it as she rushed to get a snap taken of her with the governor.

Also read: Exclusive: Vijana Barubaru’s reaction to Rayvanny singing their song

She astonished everyone, speaking to Nairobi News reporter Winnie Onyando, Wamboi said that Sakaja has been a mentor in her life and that is why she decided to do what she did.

“One of the reasons why I rushed to take a photo with the governor is because he has been a mentor in my life. I love his initiative and plans for the youths in this city,” said Wamboi.

On the other hand, Wamboi said that Sakaja has created an environment that is inclusive, especially among the youth.

“He has really created an environment where we as youths can explore and succeed and for this reason I call upon the youths not to be left out,” noted Wamboi.

Also read: ‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist

The 28-year-old lady said that she loves environmental conservation initiatives and that is why she supports Sakaja’s government.

“Planting trees and creating a green environment is a great initiative. I know that through tree planting, we are able to deal with the food insecurity issue in the country,” said Wamboi.

Talking about how she knew Sakaja, Wamboi said that they interacted when Sakaja was a senator.

She also said that Sakaja was the Chairman of the Kenya Youth Parliamentary Association when she was in the United State University five years ago.

Also read: EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout

Currently, Wamboi is the Director of Youth for Kenya Agribusiness.

“I look forward to thriving in Sakaja’s government especially in the environmental space-making Nairobi a green city,” noted Wamboi.

Also, read our top stories today:

Mind of a killer: How man plotted to rape and murder step sister

Trending King! Why Ruto is the most influential African leader on Twitter

How a Nairobi man was drugged and robbed after taking two women to his house

EXCLUSIVE: Babu Owino – I walked out of a police cell into an exam room for my KCSE