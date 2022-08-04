Sonko promises Ferdinand Omanyala new limousine for Commonwealth victory

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses the finish line in first place ahead of South Africa's Akani Simbine (centre) during the men's 100m final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has promised the newly-crowned Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala a brand new limousine and a big bash once he jets back into the country.

This after Omanyala breezed to comfortable win in a time of 10:02 seconds beating South Africa’s Akani Simbine to second place in 10:07 on Wednesday night in Birmingham. Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka settled for bronze in 10.14.

Sonko celebrated Omanyala’s efforts in making the country proud.

“Pongezi sana na serikali ikikubali nitakupangia sherehe kubwa ya kukulaki na limousines 15 zikupokee na nikufanyie sherehe ya 10 days na nikupee limo moja bure iwe yako. Twakupenda sana for making us proud,” Sonko said on his social media pages.

The 26-year-old Omanyala wrestled the Commonwealth Games title from Simbine less than two months after snatching the Africa crown from him. Speaking after his victory, Omanyala said he next challenging is clinching the Olympics and world titles.

“Winning the Africa and Commonwealth titles in addition to setting a new Africa Record in less than one year makes that dream for the world and Olympic title possible and a reality,” Omanyala told Nation.Africa.