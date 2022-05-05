Sonko: Raila will lose if he doesn’t pick Kalonzo as running mate





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sensationally warned that Raila Odinga will lose the August 2022 presidential contest to William Ruto if he doesn’t pick Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Speaking in Machakos county while on a campaign trail for aspiring area governor Wavinya Ndeti, Sonko also wanred that Kalonzo, a former vice-president, should not be summoned for any vetting by a team of professionals put together to identify Odinga’s most suitable running mate.

“If you want Raila not to be the president dare not give Kalonzo the Deputy President seat,” Sonko warned.

Adding that all what he wanted was respect to Kalonzo, Sonko noted that he (Kalonzo) had done a lot for the country.

“You have served as the vice president during the late Mwai Kibaki’s tenure. As Governor Wavinya said, you’ve been Raila’s running mate on two occasions. Which other interview can they have for you that you don’t have experience on?” he posed.

The outspoken politician also warned Raila’s lieutenants of airing their bedrooms matters in public, saying they are bringing shame on themselves.

“Those interviews, Raila please finish them and declare tonight that Kalonzo will be the next deputy president of the republic of Kenya.”

Sonko joined the Wiper party umbrella in a bid to gun for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the August 8 polls.

Additionally, Independence party KANU through its party leader Gideon Moi has thrown its weight behind Kalonzo Musyoka as the preferred running mate of Raila Odinga.

“KANU hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections,” Senator Moi stated.

According to Moi, Kalonzo fits the bill and is the most suitable individual to deputise Mr Odinga.

“It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him (Kalonzo) appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” he added.