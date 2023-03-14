Sonko’s criticism to LGBTQ community costs him Facebook page

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that his Facebook page has been suspended.

According to Sonko’s post on his Twitter account, his Facebook page was suspended by Meta after a series of criticism of the LGBTQ community.

He said that his page had 2.5 million followers and that the condition of getting back his platform was to apologise to them.

“Wamecomplain to FB mpaka my page of 2,500,000 followers ikakuwa disabled till I apologise to them then appeal to FB,” Sonko said.

However, Sonko said that he would not apologise but stands with his criticism of same-sex marriage.

“I can’t and will not apologise to them. Hapa Twitter muko 2,300,000 followers and still growing like bush fire. Aluta continua.”

This comes amid heated debate in the country, where leaders continue expressing their opinions regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling. The majority decision gave the green light to the registration of LGBTQ associations.

President William Ruto said that the vice of same-sex marriage would not happen in the country, calling upon Kenyans to observe the African traditions and culture regarding marriage.

Several church and Muslim leaders have also criticized the ruling.

Recently, Home Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma addressed the Speaker of the National Assembly, informing him about a motion that he was to table.

The motion seeks to punish Kenyans involved in LGBTQ, including being hung to death.

