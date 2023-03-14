Man in court for drugging and robbing city mechanic





A man who allegedly drugged and stole Sh2.7 million and a mobile worth Sh15,000 from a city mechanic before stealing is facing charges of administering the stupefying substance in order to commit a felony contrary to section 230 of the penal code.

Mr Hashimu Odhiambo is accused of administering the substance on Dominic Kimiti Kangeri at Burma Market along Jogoo Road in order to steal from him on diverse dates between January 6th and 7th, 2023 jointly with others, including a suspect who has been similarly charged.

Mr Kangeri was buying spare parts along Kirinyaga Road and while at a matatu stage on his way back to his garage, when he was approached by a group of men who held his hand firmly. He lost his consciousness only to find himself along Jogoo Road not knowing how he got there.

Also read: How policemen’s plot with guard led to abductions and robberies

The items he had purchased and the mobile phone were missing. A Good Samaritan took him to Makongeni Police Station where he reported the matter.

Mr Kangeri later went to replace his SIM card and discovered that Sh2.7 million had been transferred from his bank account through a mobile banking platform.

He reported the same to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Also read: Kindly, buy me ugali, your honour! Guard leaves court in stitches

On February 3, 2023 police arrested a suspect at Mbale town in Vihiga County making a withdrawal from an account that had received money from Mr Kangeri’s bank account.

The suspect has been charged with similar offence at the Makadara Law Courts where he denied the charges and is out on bond.

Mr Odhiambo also denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga at the Makadara Law Courts. Bond and bail terms for Mr Ohiambo will be made during the consolidation of the two cases. Hearing of the matter starts on June 5, 2023.

Also read: Eldoret court rejects man’s request for Sh50k ‘side-chick’ refund