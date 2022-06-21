Stivo Simple Boy: I was once arrested for ‘impregnating’ a female friend





Stivo Simple Boy has shared details of how he was arrested and locked over claims of impregnating a female friend.

According to the artiste, the claims by the female friend, whose identity he didn’t reveal, were false and all that she wanted was fame.

“The girl was my friend and she was eyeing me. So she lied that I had impregnated her. She disclosed the news to her mother who was so angry but wanted to ascertain that I had indeed done the act,” Stivo recounted.

Wrongly accused, the artiste says he locked up in a police station while waiting for the results a pregnancy test that had been done at a health facility. But with the test results coming out negative, he was eventually freed.

The Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hit maker has not had a smooth love life, his latest heartbreak being his breakup with Pritty Vishy.

When they broke up, Pritty claimed the singer always listened to his manager without questioning, even if it was against her.

“Assume one-day God blesses us and we get married, what will happen to me? My in-laws will one day visit and ask him to send me away, and he will do it without objection,” she lamented.

On the other hand, the singer has since said Pritty lacked the values he deems important.

“I still stick to my values and expectations in a woman. Good manners, humility, and loyalty. Pritty didn’t have any of the values I consider important. We were never on the same page as many times I would tell her things only for her to do as she pleased,” he said.