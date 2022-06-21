Terence Creative apologises for ugali-eating stunt while driving





Comedian Terence Creative has apologized to the public following backlash from netizens over a video of him eating ugali while driving.

The viral video ticked off many internet users with the general feeling being that it was irresponsible of the comedian to drive while eating ugali.

While issuisng the apology, the funnyman went on to warn his fans not to emulate his actions as it was dangerous.

He also promised to continue adhering to traffic laws as stipulated by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“Public apology and announcement. Following my previous post that I had shared of me eating and driving, I wish to ask for your apology and ask you not to emulate this behaviour as it may put you to danger and risk the life of the people on board, my apologies for that and keep safe. I promise to be an ambassador and advocate of safe driving as indicated by the laws of Kenya and those of NTSA,” the comedian wrote.

“Further I wish to clarify no minors were on board during this shooting and no one was harmed, we were in a snarl-up driving at 30kpm, however, this doesn’t justify my actions. Once again I apologize for that stunt,” he went on.

Barely a week ago, the comedian shared details of his tough childhood. In an interview with Radio Jambo, the comedian revealed that he started using drugs at the age of nine.

“My parents died when I was nine years old, and the same year, I started smoking. I became a street kid for seven years and at that age, I started using drugs. I was a chokoraa, but at least I knew how to speak English,” he said.

“I sold scrap metals as well and I became a thug. I would snatch bags from people and steal side mirrors from vehicles,” he added.

The comedian would later be rehabilitated at Mully Children’s Home where he was provided with shelter, food and education.

“Wakati wa Mungu God is good. This was me 19 years ago, I had high hopes in life. Thank you @mullychildrens_family for accepting me, giving me an education, love, and a place to call home. I am proud to be an alumnus and a responsible member of the society,” he captioned one photo taken when he was 19 years old.

“I have not smoked for four years. It is exactly four years and 25 days since I quit tobacco. I feel happy that I get to encourage more youths in the war against tobacco,” he said.