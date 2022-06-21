Student arrested with 16 rolls of bhang in Migori





Police in Migori County are holding a 19-year-old secondary student in custody after he was arrested on Monday with 16 rolls of bhang.

The police said the student, whose name has been withheld, was found in possession of the narcotics during an impromptu inspection exercise in the school. He was arrested after the police were informed of the incident by the school administration.

Other items recovered from the student include a matchbox, a gas lighter, one bamboo roller sticker and two Rizla rolling papers.

The Migori incident comes two weeks after five rolls of bhang, unidentified yellow tablets among other items were recovered from students at Vihiga Boys High School.

The items were seized soon after the students returned from their half-term break.

A similar case was reported in April when two students at Kisii High School were found in possession of 10 rolls of bhang.

Meanwhile, students have been warned against engaging in crime through drug abuse and other forms of anti-social behaviour.