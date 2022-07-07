Super Metro blames ‘speeding’ Prado for Expressway accident

A booth on the Nairobi Expressway that was hit by an Embasava matatu is removed from the accident scene on July 4, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The management of Super Metro Sacco has seemingly justified the accident that happened on the Nairobi Expressway on Wednesday morning.

During the accident, a matatu belonging to the sacco overturned at the entrance of the Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi County leaving scores of passengers injured. The 33-seater matatu blocked the entrance of the 27-km road at Westlands causing a traffic snarl-up.

But in a statement, just a day after the accident, the matatu sacco appeared to shift blame on the driver of another vehicle.

“Yesterday one of our fleet (sic) hit a guardrail while evading hitting another personal vehicle (Prado) which was speeding from Brookside Drive, Nairobi as it tried to join the Expressway from the opposite direction leading to the accident,” the sacco said.

At the same time, the matatu sacco has called for greater attention to road safety by all road users.

“Nothing is of greater importance that the conservation of human. Kindly, as we all use our roads, always put in mind that caution is the parent of safety. The key to safety is in your hands. To the victims, you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant you speedy recovery,” the statement further read.

Wednesday’s accident came two days after a matatu belonging to Embassava Sacco was involved in an accident at the Mlolongo toll station.

CCTV footage released moments after the accident showed the matatu ramming into another car that was exiting the toll station.

Following the two accidents and another one that happened last week, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Wednesday temporarily banned all public service vehicles (PSVs) form using the expressway.

The CS also said that as a way of enhancing safety on the road, speed cameras would be installed with the speed limit being set at 110kph. Offenders defying the set rules will risk a fine of Sh100,000.