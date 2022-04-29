Tanzania mourn Kibaki for two days





Tanzania on Friday announced it will observe two days of national mourning following the death of Kenya’s third Head of State Emilio Mwai Kibaki.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared Friday and Saturday as days of national mourning in honour of the fallen leader who died Thursday-April 21, aged 90, at Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

According to a statement from her office, the Tanzanian flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at diplomatic missions abroad on both days.

The Tanzanian leader in her condolence message said Africa had lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant.

“My condolences to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, the bereaved family and all,” she said on her Twitter handle upon receiving the sad news.

Tanzania has remained a close partner of Kenya with the two neighbouring nations reaping big from renewed bilateral relations.

Regional leaders have paid glowing tribute to Kibaki who served for two terms from 2002 to 2013 for the role he played in Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, peace, development and security.

President Yoweri Museveni described Kibaki as a transformational leader and a true Pan-Africanist.

The late Kibaki who leaves behind children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji and grandchildren, will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 30, at his home in Kanyange in Othaya, Nyeri County, where he will be accorded a state funeral.

The funeral procession departed from State House on Friday morning for Nyayo National Stadium where the state ceremony will be held.