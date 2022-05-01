Tanzanian singer Harmonize arrested in Nairobi

Tanzanian musician Harmonize during rehearsal at the Eldoret Sports Club Grounds on November 03, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian musician Harmonize was on Sunday arrested and locked up at the Kileleshwa police station in Nairobi.

The famed Bongoflava star, born Rajab Abdul Kahali, is said to have been nabbed by authorities on accusations of failing to perform at a number of entertainment joints despite receiving cash for the same.

Jor Barsil, the director Captain’s Lounge club while at the Kileleshwa police station said, “I paid Harmonize Sh450,000 to be there with his fans for 1 and a half hours but when he came he was there for 5 minutes then left,” he lamented.

Barsil claims the move angered revellers who wanted to beat up the Happy Birthday hitmaker.

“The set up cost Sh1.5 million in addition to the Sh450,000. I also spent money on marketing Sh300,000 and lost business that day and my reputation,” he said.

The Mwaka Wangu hit maker landed in Kenya on Thursday ahead of the event dubbed Show Moja that was happening at the Kenyatta International Convention Center on Saturday and promised to give his Kenyan fans a show to remember.

“My Kenyan fans should expect the best during my premier show in the capital city. It will be a show that Kenyans will live to remember,” he said.

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has also been implicated in the brewing scandal, with claims that he collected money from bar owners in exchange for the Harmonize’s appearance at the bars.

In one video, Eric Omondi is seen walking to the Kileleshwa police station.

Show Moja was to be emceed by local comedians Erick Omondi and Idi Achieng and also feature celebrated deejay Lady Aisha.

Harmonize latest woes come at a time he is healing from successive heartbreaks, having parted ways with actress girlfriend Farida Kajala and Italian Sarah Michellotti.