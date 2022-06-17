Teenager confesses to stealing crisps, underwear from supermarket





A young man stunned an Eldoret court on Thursday after confessing to stealing an underwear, a packet of crisps, a travel bag and a motorcycle helmet from a retail supermarket.

The court heard that on Wednesday June 14, 2022, David Rop, 19, walked into Naivas Supermarket in Eldoret and stole a male boxer, a helmet, crisps and a travel bag worth Sh3,869.

Rop was Thursday arraigned before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate and pleaded guilty to the offence. He told the court that he regretted his action and would not repeat it again.

“I am remorseful about what I did. I ask this court to forgive me and I promise to completely change,” he told the court.

The court directed the accused to be remanded at the Eldoret GK Prison for a week, awaiting a probation report to ascertain whether he qualifies for a non-custodial sentence. The case will be mentioned on June 20.

In the same court, police were ordered to detain a 19-year-old man suspected of defiling a 13-year-old girl at Soy market, Uasin Gishu county.

The suspect was held at Soy Police station.

In another case, a 67-year-old man denied a charge of attempting to defile a three-year-old minor at Yamumbi Estate in Kapseret Sub-County.

He was released on a Sh100,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on June 27.

