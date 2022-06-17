UoN disowns ‘Ruto degree’ circulating online

Deputy President William Ruto when he graduated with a PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Nairobi on December 21, 2018. Right: The fake degree certificate that has been circulation online. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Deputy President William Ruto when he graduated with a PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Nairobi on December 21, 2018. Right: The fake degree certificate that has been circulation online. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP





The University of Nairobi (UoN) has renounced a degree certificate will details of Deputy President William Ruto which has been circulating online.

The university has stated that the said certificate is fake.

According to the fake certificate, UDA party leader graduated on October 22, 1990 with a Bachelor of Science (Botany), Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

Kindly take note pic.twitter.com/JZWu7iZcOn — University of Nairobi (@uonbi) June 17, 2022

Dr Ruto attended Kerotet Primary School for his primary school education. He then went to Wareng Secondary School for his Ordinary Levels education before proceeding to Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County for his Advanced Levels.

The DP then went on to receive a BSc in Botany and Zoology from the University of Nairobi, graduating in 1990. He later enrolled for a MSc in Plant ecology, graduating in 2011.

The following year, he enrolled for a PhD at the University of Nairobi and graduated in December 2018.

The fake Ruto degree has emerged at a time when several political figures, including Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, are under scrutiny over their academic credentials.

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate as at the center of a controversy over his degree certificate whose authenticity is being questioned.

UoN, where Sakaja initially said he graduated from, has said the senator is a student at the institution but is yet to graduate.

According to UoN, Sakaja was enrolled in 2003 but is yet to graduate from the university.

The senator was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for governor after he presented a degree certificate from Team University in Uganda, only for the Commission for University Education (CUE) to revoke the degree.