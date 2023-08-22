Willis Raburu joins TV47

Willis Raburu, the host of 10 over 10 show which airs on Citizen TV every Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY

Willis Raburu, the host of 10 over 10 show which airs on Citizen TV every Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY





Television journalist Willis Raburu has made a comeback, weeks after he quit ‘to take a break’ and concentrate on his studies.

The move was confirmed on August 22, 2023, by both TV7, his new employer, and the famed presenter, best known for his ‘Wabebe’ slang when hosting music shows.

“Welcome to the new journey. The wait is over! Announcing my partnership with TV47 Kenya! Wabebe!” he posted on his social media account.

The statement was accompanied by a video of his unveiling.

The new move comes six weeks after Raburu quit Royal Media Servies, where he worked for both Citizen TV and Hot 96 FM for more than a decade.

“I have made the decision to leave the Royal Media Services and it’s been a tough decision but they have been so gracious to me from the time I tendered in my resignation. It has been an amazing transition and they have shown me so much grace,” he said.

“You want to ask me what next? Well, I want to rest, I want to take a breather. Step back, look at everything, share the knowledge I have on the book and also continue with my Masters (Degree) at the United States International University which is on Strategic Communication and also Communication Development. So for now, that remains my focus.”

After graduating with his first degree from Moi University, Raburu joined Citizen TV as an intern and grew up the ranks to become a famed news anchor, talk show host and radio presenter.

At RMS, he hosted the 10 over 10 show, a sports show on Monday mornings, and a mid-morning show on radio.

He previously worked as a news reporter.

Prior to transiting to TV 47, Raburu has also been engaged in several consultancy projects with the County of Nairobi.

He has been spotted chairing meets at the county officers and was also spotted at the recent Devolution Conference in Eldoret. Raburu joins a list of prominent journalists, including news anchor Fred Indimuli, who have joined TV 47 in the past six months.

Also read: New twist as magistrate hearing Oscar Sudi’s ‘forged academic certificates’ case transferred