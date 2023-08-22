Khalwale: Ruto agreed to support Musalia, Wetangula to succeed him





It would appear not all is well in Western Kenya after Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was forced to publicly remind President William Ruto of an agreement to support a luhya politician as his succesor when his term of office lapses.

Speaking at the weekend, the vocal Khalwale reiterated his loyalty and love for the Head of State, but was quick to not only remind him that he is one of the government’s point men in the Senate, but was also crucial in campaigning for the president in the run up to the 2022 presidential elections.

President Ruto won the closely contested elections after defeating Azimio’s Raila Odinga by slightly over 200,000 votes.

However, Senator Khalwale appears not to be at ease with the President’s recent State House meeting with Western Kenya leaders in which himself, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula were absent.

It was at this point that Senator Khalwale warned the President against undermining the duo in Western Kenya.

“You asked us for our votes, we gave them to you and you won. God is the one who decided. There were only two reasons that made me campaign for you and my people accepted. I told them that once you became President, Luhya land will never be the same again and development will be witnessed in all corners of our region.

Secondly, I told our Luhya people that as we were removing (former president) Uhuru and appointing you, that when you exit, we as Luhyas will install the next president from our region. And I want to repeat it for the umpteenth time, I have not lost focus. We are supporting the President up to 2032 as we witness development across the country; and Mr President, you should live knowing that no matter the candidate you have in mind, we, Luhyas, must succeed you when your presidency ends,” said Senator Khalwale.

The State House delegation was led by United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

“When I see the dramatics and photos of this person and that person (at State House), those people are not our leaders. Those people that I’m seeing online, starting to bootlick the President so that he can say these are the Mulembe Nation leaders – no. Our leaders are, one, Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi and the second person is, Moses Masika Wetangula. The third person is Dr Boni Khalwale. And President, don’t lose that focus!” warned Senator Khalwale.

On August 19, 2022 Mr Malala led a delegation to State House. He said the visit was crucial and aimed at strengthening the ruling party’s grass root support in Western Kenya.

“Today, I was privileged to have led a delegation of leaders drawn from our vast Mulembe Nation for a meeting with President William Samoei Ruto at Statehouse-Nairobi. Strengthening UDA Party’s grassroot support in western region took center stage in the meeting with defection of members from Azimio into UDA led by Former Bungoma Governor, Hon. Wycliffe Wangamati, Amb. Ken Vitisia (Vihiga) and Hon. Isaac Andabwa (Lugari) also getting actualised.

Other notable leaders present included, Trans Nzoia County Senator Hon. Allan Chesang, Webuye West Mp, Hon. Dan Wanyama, Lurambi Mp. Bishop Titus Khamalla, Trans Nzoia County Deputy Speaker, Hon. Obed Mwale (Saboti), CAS, Hon. Nancy Kibaba (Bungoma), Hon Mary Emase (Teso South), Hon. Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Hon. Seth Panyako (Malava), Hon. David Wamatsi (Mumias East), Hon. Waiswa Stanley (Navakholo), Eng Butichi (Ikolomani) and Hon. Habil Nanjendo ‘Korokoro’ (Butere),” said Mr Malala after the State House meeting.

