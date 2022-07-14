Thika Superhighway reopened following fuel tanker accident

The scene of a road accident involving a fuel tanker and a truck along the Thika Superhighway on July 14, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The Thika Superhighway has been partially reopened following a road accident earlier in the day involving a fuel tanker.

The reopening of the busy highway follows hours of traffic disruption in the wake of the accident that happened in Githurai area.

The tanker, which was travelling from Nairobi towards Thika, overturned and hit a road barrier after the driver lost control.

Police used water cannons to keep a swelling crowd at bay with fuel seeping out of the tanker. However, there were no injuries reported.

The accident forced the closure of the highway with traffic police directing motorists to use alternative routes.

Late on Thursday afternoon, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) said the road has been partially reopened part of Thika Road to allow traffic flow.

“Traffic has been restored motorists can use the Nairobi bound traffic; both main road and service lanes and the Thika bound; main road only,” Kenha said on their social media pages.

Motorists have further been advised to exercise caution and avoid overlapping or unnecessary change of lanes.