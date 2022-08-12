This is the team that will help the new president-elect





The Transition Committee mandated with the assumption of the office of the President-elect has said that it is ready to carry out its duty, only upon the announcement of the final results.

Speaking on Friday from Haramabee House, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said that they are only waiting for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce the President-elect.

“The mandate of the committee will be triggered once the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission formally announces the results of the August 9 election and declare the President-elect,” Kinyua said.

The committee is to facilitate handling the process of transfer of power from the outgoing president to the president-elect.

It is also mandated to handle the security of the President-elect, as well as organizing the necessary facilities and the personnel for the President-elect.

Also, the committee will coordinate briefings of the President-elect with the relevant public officers.

The team was formed early last month even as a section of the leaders from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team of Deputy President William Ruto decried delay.

Other members of the committee include the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Karanja Kibicho (Interior PS), Hillary Mutyambai (Police IG), Gen. Robert Kibochi, National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Philip Kameru, Anne Amadi (Chief Registrar), Kinuthia Mbugua (national Police Service Commission chairperson), and AG Kihara Kariuki.

Others PS Jerome Ochieng, PS Julius Muia, PS Macharia Kamau, PS Julius Korir, PS Joe Okudo, and Solicitor General Ken Ogeto.

This comes as the electoral commission continue to tally its official presidential numbers three days after election.

IEBC Chairperson had said on Friday briefings at its National Tallying Center in Bomas of Kenya that they have enough time as per the constitution but added that the team was taking long in verifying the results.