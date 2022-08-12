‘Somali bae’ shows up to congratulate MP-elect Yusuf Hassan





A section of Kamukunji constituency residents broke into jubilation on Thursday night after their MP Yusuf Hassan won Tuesday’s election.

Yusuf, 69, defended his seat for the fourth time after garnering 34,264 votes against his close rival, UDA’s Hassan Robow Mohamed, who came in second with 22,644 votes.

“GRATITUDE. What a great pleasure and honor to serve the wonderful people of Kamukunji one more time,” Yusuf tweeted moments after he was handed his certificate.

Yusuf was first elected to parliament in 2011 following a by-election and was vying on a Jubilee ticket under the Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya.

Among those who showed up to celebrate Yusuf’s win was one of his opponents Alinur Mohamed.

Alinur, seeking the same seat on an ODM ticket, was forced to step down for Yusuf as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance zoned Nairobi to identify territories where parties under its umbrella will field candidates.

In his congratulatory post, Alinur mentioned that his dream to lead the people of Kamukunji was still valid.

“Congratulations Kamukunji Constituency MP elect Yusuf Hassan on your re-election. The people have spoken, now it’s time to work for them. By the grace of Allah, if I make it to 2027 alive I will take over from you unopposed,” Alinur wrote.

