This man Davis Chirchir! President Ruto’s Chief of Staff

Davis Chirchir [R] having a word with Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki during press briefing by Assumption of Office Committee chairperson Joseph Kinyua at footsteps of office of the president on September 6, 2022 on their preparations on transition of power and swearing in ceremony of the President elect William Ruto. Photo I Jeff Angote I Nation





It is now evident that former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has been appointed President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff.

This became clear in a letter dated September 19, 2022, from Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua that was addressed to the Attorney General, all the Cabinet Secretaries, and the Principal Secretaries, and copied to Mr Chirchir as the Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President.

This means that Mr Chirchir who served in the first government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has made his comeback to the government.

His name came to the limelight in the 2013 election as he was fronted by Mr Kenyatta as his Chief Agent, a position that he retained in the 2017 presidential election.

He was named the CS for Energy and Petroleum docket in 2013 but was dropped in 2015 in Mr Uhuru’s changes to the cabinet, and his position was taken by the former CS Charles Keter.

Early this year, Mr Chirchir was named as the Chief of Staff at the office of Deputy President following the death of his predecessor the late Ken Osinde who died in December last year while undergoing treatment.

Mr Chirchir holds a Masters of Business Administration in International Management from Royal Holloway School of Management, University of London and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Nairobi.

Also, he has a depth of experience in project development, management and execution and is skilled in strategic analysis and financial management.

His experience in Computer Science saw him be part of President Ruto’s team of experts that delivered the presidency during the campaigns.

He was among the President’s agents at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

