Safari 7s returns to the RFUEA Ground this October

Impala RFC utility back Richard Sidindi (left) evades Menengai Oilers' Harold Ojango during their Kabeberi 7s match on September 10, 2017 at RFUEA grounds in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

The Safari 7s has confirmed to make a comeback to the RFUEA Ground after a two-year hiatus that saw the 2020 event not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the 2021 edition taking place at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Thursday confirmed the 25th edition of the tournament will be held at its original venue on Ngong Road from October 14 to 16.

Speaking during the tournament’s official media launch at the PrideInn Azure Hotel in Nairobi, KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla said, “Anyone who’s been to a rugby match in Kenya knows that there is no place like the RFUEA.”

Adding, “We wanted to go back to that environment, make it fun, make it enjoyable and competitive. We have 12 men and 6 women teams as well as the age grade and vets (0ver 35) categories. It will be a great weekend of rugby.”

KRU Vice Chairman Moses Ndale, who doubles up as the Safari Sevens Organizing Committee Chairman added, “We want to request the fans to show up in numbers for a great weekend of rugby. We will be revealing the participating teams and ticketing details in subsequent communications.”

From its inception in 1996 until 2010, the Safari 7s was held at the RFUEA Ground, until transferring to the Nyayo National Stadium for the 2011 and 2012 editions.

Between 2013 and 2016, it was held in the Moi International Sports Center before returning to the RFUEA Ground for the 2018 and 2019 editions after not being held in 2017.

