Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post





Singer-turned politician Bahati has for the first time after the August 9th polls made a public statement on a family matter concerning his wife Diana Marua.

On September 14, 2022, Diana Marua Bahati posted a strange Instagram post. She uploaded a picture of a white flying dove with a black background, captioning it, “Only in the darkness, can you see the stars.”

She also turned off the comments to the post that has so far garnered 32,204 reactions from her followers.

However, with the eerie dove post and social media absence, many gathered that all may not be well with Diana.

Speculations were rife that she could be in mourning and others claimed that she had already given birth.

On September 22, Nairobi News reached out to her husband, singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, to enquire about his wife’s wellbeing.

In response to our questions, he hinted that Diana was not doing well and he wasn’t at liberty at the time of our conversation to reveal what was going on with her and their family.

He also added that they wouldn’t be telling Kenyans what is going on with them but it remains to be seen if they will change their minds as time passes by.

Prior to the dove post, Diana had been surprised with a baby shower organized by her premier gang which includes her friends in collaboration with a hospital to which she is a brand ambassador.

In the videos, Diana wept as she was overcome with emotion and she said she would forever treasure the moments as her friends showered her with love.

We, as Nairobi News, pray for Diana and her family; and pray that all will be well with them.

The heavily pregnant mother of four has been known to be a social butterfly and is always posting on social media.

It, therefore, comes as a surprise when she hasn’t posted once since September 14.

In a September 13 post while celebrating her children Morgan, Mueni, Heaven and Majesty while on their day out, she also included another name, ‘Joshua’ – indicating that she could be carrying a baby boy.

