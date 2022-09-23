President Ruto to address Parliament’s joint sitting after US trip

President William Ruto takes the oath of office at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022 as he became the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President William Ruto takes the oath of office at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022 as he became the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





President William Ruto is set to address the Parliament on Thursday, September 29 following notification to both the Speakers.

In a circular seen by the Nairobi News signed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi, the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament will commence at 2:30 pm.

“Now, therefore, all Members of Parliament and the general public are hereby notified that the Opening of the Thirteenth Parliament shall be held in the National assembly Chamber, main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.”

This will commence the sitting of the 13th Parliament following the swearing-in, and induction of both Members of Parliament.

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

According to Article 132(1) of the Constitution of Kenya states about the Functions of the President, which is to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The constitution also says that the president shall address a special sitting of Parliament once every year, and may address Parliament at any other time; and once every year.

The president shall report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realisation of the national values.

Also read: Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Also, publish in the gazette the details of the measures and progress under sub-paragraph, and submit a report for debate to the National Assembly on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the republic.

This also comes as the country expects the president to name his cabinet after a state function visit to both the UK and the US, where he met several world leaders, more so during the concluded UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

President Ruto also met with the US leaders, including President Joe Biden where they discussed strengthening the partnership between Kenya and the US in his administration.

Also, during the trip, the president urged American businesses to consider investing in Kenya.

Also read:

Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy