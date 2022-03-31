Three ask court to stop Kibor burial until recognised as his children

A woman and two men have moved to court seeking to stop the burial of prominent Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor, which is scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022, demanding to be recognised as his children.

The three want Mzee Kibor’s burial adjourned until his family recognises them as his legitimate children by allowing them to participate in the funeral arrangements.

They are also seeking an order for the collection of DNA samples from the body and from them for analysis and comparison to determine their paternity.

Through a case filed under a certificate of urgency at the Eldoret chief magistrate’s court, Mr Albert E. Kibor, Ms Elizabeth J. Koskei and Mr Joseph K. Misoi want the court to order that they be allowed to fully participate in Mzee Kibor’s funeral arrangements and burial ceremony as their father.

Temporary injunction

In their sworn affidavit before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Noami Wairimu they want the court to issue them with a temporary injunction restraining Mzee Kibor’s family from removing the body from the mortuary and burying it.

The three want the court to hear and determine their case before the burial can take place.

“We are requesting this court to restrain the defendants/respondents, either by themselves, their relatives, agents, family members or any other from removing and disposing of the body of Jackson Kiprotich Kibor pending hearing and determination of the case,” stated the application filed under a certificate of urgency.

In his supporting affidavit, Mr Albert Elondanga Kibor claims that the Mzee Kibor was in a relationship with his mother Jane Elondanga, under a polygamous marriage in 1978, and he was sired out the said relationship.

Recognised him