Three die in Mwea quarry accident





Three people died and one was fatally injured when the walls of a quarry collapsed in Kirinyaga on August 5, 2023.

Police are investigating the incident which occured at the Kimuri Quarry by area residents.

“The deaths were established when we reported to the scene,” said Mr James Mutua, the Mwea Sub-County police boss said.

He added that one person was rescued from the scene and rushed to hospital.

The deceased include a woman who work at the quarry.

The bodies of the three were transferred to the Kerugoya Hospital morgue.

The quarry has since been condoned off and work temporarily halted.

Police say this is not the first time the walls are caving in at the quarry.

Residents however appear to have ignored a warning to keep off the quarry.

This comes a month after a form 4 student died in Karapul, Siaya County after a quarry collapsed.

The student died after two heavy stones caved into the quarry and hit him killing him on the spot.

George Otieno Omondi, 18, a student at Siaya Township Secondary School was mining pebbles when the stones collapsed and killed him.

“I received a phone call and rushed to the scene where I found the body of Omondi lying next to two stones inside a hole,” Karapul Sub Location Assistant Chief Dorcas Olimbo told the media then.

Also read: The Health Impact of 5G Technology: Fact or Fear-Mongering?

How to host a spectacular movie night at home: A step-by-step guide