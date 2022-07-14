Three private guards accused of stealing phone, shoes

The three suspects when they appeared before Kibera law courts. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three private security guards have been charged with theft after a resident at the apartments they were guarding in Uthiru, Nairobi, lost his phone worth Sh65, 000 and a pair of shoes valued at Sh5000.

The three are Joash Omari, Christopher Anami and Job Khagai.

They are accused of stealing the cash and the shoes from Sylvester Macharia on May 11 this year.

Anami is separately facing an additional charge of handling stolen property after he was found wearing the shoes stolen from Macharia.

The suspect was accused of dishonestly retaining the shoes in the course of stealing them knowing or having reasons to believe them to be stolen property.

He admitted the charge but told Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts that he did not know they had been stolen.

Macharia is said to have returned home with a lover he met online on social media before inviting her for a drink at a social joint in the area.

He later took her to his house where he slept immediately leaving her at his sitting room at around 2am.

He was later woken up by a colleague who had made calls to his phone without responses.

Macharia found his phone and the shoes missing from the house.

The watchmen told him that their colleague who was on duty at night had intercepted a woman leaving with beddings in a bag.

But they never gave a satisfactory explanation on why they let her go.

Macharia later met Anami wearing the shoes he had lost. He could not explain how he got the shoes and Macharia reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the suspects.