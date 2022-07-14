WATCH: Mike Sonko makes peace with Martha Karua

Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI





In what appears a mission to mend fences with his political adversaries, former Mike Sonko has showered praises to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua.

The former Nairobi governor shared a video capturing himself and Ms Karua with the latter seen placing an Azimio branded hat on him.

The flamboyant reminisced his time as a first time lawmaker and praised Ms Karua for believing in him.

“I still remember very vividly Mama Martha is the only woman leader who believed in me when I first ventured into politics as Makadara MP. Long live Your Excellency the Iron Lady,” Mike Sonko said.

Sonko was elected MP for Makadara in 2010 on a Narc Kenya ticket which Karua is the party leader.

The two fell out in 2011 after Karua sought to remove Sonko from her party for claims of him paying allegiance to a rival political party.

Sonko’s glowing tribute to Karua comes hours after he was cleared by a High Court in Mombasa to vie for governor of the city.

On Tuesday Sonko also kissed and made up with President Uhuru Kenyatta ending their two year long tiff.

The two politicians made their first public appearance where they exchanged hugs, handshakes, and laughter in front of an excited audience.

Sonko praised President Uhuru Kenyatta as a visionary leader while dismissing Deputy President William Ruto as a fake hustler.