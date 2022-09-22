Three suspected gangsters on the run after robbing and shooting man in Karen





Police in Karen, Lang’ata Sub County in Nairobi County have launched a manhunt for three suspected gangsters who are believed to be behind recent robberies in the neighbourhood.

This comes after two area residents lost valuables on to armed robbers in separate incidents on Wednesday afternoon in Karen Hills Estate.

In the first incident, which was reported at Karen Police Station, Mr Samuel Njuki Mwangi, an electrician by profession, was shot and seriously injured by the gangsters.

Also read: Singaporean national arrested at JKIA with heroin worth Sh12m

He told the police that he was walking along Rhino Park Road on the Karen-Kikuyu boundary when he saw two motorcycles whose number plates he did not capture. The motorbike stopped abruptly besides him and two pillion passengers alighted and demanded that he hands over all his valuable.

“Mr Mwangi resisted leading to a scuffle and in the process one of the gangsters drew a firearm and shot him inflicting a bullet bruise on his left cheek and another gunshot injury on the left ear. He also suffered a deep cut on his forehead,” the police said in a report filed at Karen Police Station.

The three then went ahead and robbed him off a bag containing electronic tools and an apron.

Also read: Matatu driver jailed for killing Police officer

A few meters from where the incident was taking place another man, Mr Amos Kipino Sakara, was also accosted and robbed by the same gangsters.

Mr Sakara, who is a student at African International University, was injured on the forehead and lost his mobile phone (a Samsung Galaxy valued at Sh15,000), his wallet and books.

The two victims was later taken to a nearby dispensary where they were treated and discharged in fair condition. The scene was visited by regular police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Also read: ‘Noisy’ Kenyans blasted for not doing enough to find the missing Irene Gakwa