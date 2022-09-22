Singaporean national arrested at JKIA with heroin worth Sh12m





Detectives from Anti-Narcotics Unit on Tuesday afternoon arrested a Singaporean national at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with four kilograms of heroin valued at Sh12 million.

The national identified as Rahmant Bin Mohd, 57, was nabbed while travelling from Nairobi to his country through Dubai.

The four kilograms of heroin were confiscated from his travel bags during the procedural search.

Police said they conducted a search of his luggage and recovered the narcotics that were concealed in one of the suitcases he had.

The narcotics were packed in yellowish polythene paper.

Also read: ‘Broke’ Juliani explains why he asked his fans to send him money

The suspect was taken into custody for further grilling, ahead of a planned arraignment in court. The detectives are trying to establish the source of the drugs.

Last month, a Nairobi court slapped a German national with 20 years imprisonment and ordered him to pay Sh20 million for drug trafficking.

According to a report issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday, the accused, Rommenswinkel Dieter appeared before a court at JKIA.

Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina heard that Dieter was found in possession of the drugs valued at Sh8.34 million.

“Court at the JKIA has sentenced, Rommenswinkel Dieter, a German national, to 20 years imprisonment and to pay Sh20M fine for trafficking 2,782.3g of narcotics worth Ksh.8.34M,” read the statement.

Also read: Last disturbing message by an AFC Leopard fan who died by suicide

During the determination of the case, the office of the DPP Mr Noordin Haji said that the prosecution team had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and the judge administered the aforementioned sentence.

In June, a Guyanese national who was arrested at JKIA WAS deported to the United States to face justice.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Christopher Richard Spencer was deported to the US via a New York-bound flight.

Mr Christopher Spencer was nabbed at JKIA as he tried to make his way into the country and was flagged down before he was handed over to the DCI.

The fugitive who was wanted by the U.S government for drug-related charges was arrested shortly after arrival in the country from Sao Paulo, in Southeastern Brazil.

Also read: Jealous Kecobo intern stabs girlfriend five times in a lift after fallout

Guyana is a country on South America’s North Atlantic coast.

In 2015, the syndicate smuggled 1.5kilograms of cocaine, leading to Spencer’s arrest in 2016. He was subsequently taken to court but released on pre-trial conditions.

He then violated the conditions and a warrant of arrest was issued on March 17, 2017. Again, he violated pre-trial conditions of non-appearance and change of address without reporting and another warrant was issued on March 19, 2018.

Also read:

Matatu driver jailed for killing Police officer

‘Noisy’ Kenyans blasted for not doing enough to find the missing Irene Gakwa

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi ‘conned’ in Nairobi

TikTok mortician lists most weird things she’s been asked to put inside caskets