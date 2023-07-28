TikTok star Azziad Nasenya addresses Brian Chira’s arrest





In the aftermath of the arrest of social media influencer Brian Chira for making defamatory accusations against her and leaking her phone number to the public, TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya finally addressed the issue during a Live session on TikTok.

Brian Chira’s arrest on July 27 night, shook the online community, as the well-known influencer faced legal consequences for his actions directed at Azziad Nasenya.

Azziad’s lawyer said Chira’s defamatory words during a recent live TikTok session led to immense distress for Azziad.

In a video shared on social media, Chira uttered unprintable words against Azziad, which were highly defamatory.

Chira leaked Azziad’s private phone number, resulting in strangers bombarding her with abusive calls and messages.

In her live session this morning, Azziad chose not to dwell directly on the arrest but instead shared some words of wisdom with her fans and followers.

She emphasized the importance of kindness and how it can profoundly impact others’ lives.

Encouraging her audience, Azziad said, “Always be kind to people, as nobody wants to be a pain in someone else’s life.”

Her heartfelt message served as a reminder that compassion and understanding can go a long way in making the world a better place.

Azziad also urged her fans to be mindful of their actions, emphasizing that every action carries consequences.

She shared valuable life lessons, advising her followers to work diligently and strive for success without seeking shortcuts.

“Work on your relationship with God, work very hard as there is no shortcut in life. Also, remember to work smart,” she said, imparting the importance of both hard work and strategic thinking in achieving personal goals.

Azziad also encouraged her fans to focus on self-improvement and personal growth.

She advised them to be selective in what they invest their time and energy in, emphasizing that it should align with personal values and contribute positively to their lives.

“Mind your business and if it does not make you a better person or build you as an individual or add value to what you do, it is definitely not worth minding,” she added.

