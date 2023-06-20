TikToker shares immigration hacks for Canada: Don’t get conned





An East African man on TikTok using the name Steve Safari Show warned his fellow Africans against using agents to get documents to go live and work in Canada.

Mr Safari recorded a video, seemingly in a Canadian waterfront park, and warned Africans from Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and Ethiopia against being conned by people calling themselves agents; who promised to process documents for applicants cheaply compared to what the Canadian government charges.

“Are you there, my people? East Africans, are you there? I have come to give you a simple message. It is the same thing I have been saying over and over again. Really simple.

There are no people called agents. An agent is a conman. You are being conned. There is no such person as an agent. Stop asking me how much it costs to come to Canada because it is not as simple as traveling to Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, or Addis, and you want to know how much it costs.”

Safari laid out the three simple steps to follow.

Step one, go to the Canadian government’s website so that you know the information and what is required of you before you travel.

He added, “Step two, if this is too hard for you, camp on my platforms, listen and watch what people are saying, and what I say because they are all from the Canadian government’s website.

Third, wait for a professional that we bring to our platform to tell us how to go about applying. Make sure you have a pen and paper or record the live video so that you can get knowledge to know you are going to Canada as who and to do what.”

“Do not be conned. There is no such thing as an agent. An agent is a criminal. There is no agent who will take you to Canada. Look for anyone living in Canada today and let them tell you if there is such a thing as an agent.

Did you see what their Embassy said? Do not be conned. You go and see that the processes you are supposed to follow will cost you Sh 1.5 million but an agent tells you he will do them for you for Sh 700,000.

Here, there is no such thing as this. It does not happen. Leave that mentality behind, okay? There is no such thing as an agent and don’t let this be your secret. Share this information with others,” concluded Mr Safari.

According to the Canadian Immigration website, for an immigrant to migrate to Canada, the easiest and best way to ensure that their papers and documents are filled properly to increase their chances of immigrating to Canada is to complete the following steps:

Find out which immigration category they would like to apply for.

Fill out the Canadian government’s immigration Free Online Assessment form to ensure they are eligible to immigrate to Canada

Follow the steps one’s immigration.ca immigration advisor will send them after completing their assessment form

