Acha uongo! Fans call out Pastor Muthee Kiengei over divorce claims





In a recent sermon at JCM church, renowned pastor and radio comedian Muthee Kiengei opened up about his past, sharing a story that has left his followers with mixed reactions.

Kiengei revealed that when he married his second wife, Ashley Mugure, he had nothing to his name, causing many to question the authenticity of his tale.

“I did not have household utensils when I met my wife. But there is a story behind how I lost everything. I had a meko gas cooker and a table gas which was broken. It is not a long time ago,” Kiengei disclosed during the sermon.

The father of two said visitors to his home thought he was cooking with firewood, unaware of his lack of proper kitchen equipment.

He then shared that when he began dating Mugure, who was still at University then, he convinced her to bring her belongings.

“She came with her gas cooker and a microwave that we still use today. She also came with a bed that had a very good mattress,” Kiengei revealed amid laughter from his congregation.

However, some netizens expressed skepticism in the comment sections, challenging the authenticity of Kiengei’s story.

They pointed out that the pastor’s previous wife, media personality Keziah Wa Kariuki, had left him standing with everything after their separation in 2016.

Grace Ninot, a social media user, dismissed Kiengei’s account as untrue, stating, “Aaaiii hii ni uwongo. Keziah left you standing with everything.”

Echoing the sentiment, another commenter, Esthersteve_254, wrote, “An old man once told me that uongo na wanaume are twins,” implying that Kiengei’s story was merely a fabrication.

In a past interview, Keziah Wa Kariuki, Kiengei’s ex-wife, said she was disappointed and heartbroken over his remarriage, despite their previous church wedding.

Keziah confessed that it was one of the most painful experiences she had endured, attempting to conceal her emotions for as long as possible.

She attributed their marriage breakdown to celebrity status, claiming that their lifestyles led them to associate with individuals who may have strained their relationship.

“I think the problem was that we both had celebrity status, and each one would want to go out with certain people who may not be agreeable to the other party,” Kariuki reflected.

Responding to the criticism, Kiengei defended his position, stating that he is proud of being a divorcee and unafraid of the consequences.

He emphasized that both he and Keziah had moved on and found happiness with other partners.

“Personally, I am a proud pastor who genuinely divorced in my past life. Yes, we had a mutual agreement with my former, who is now happy with someone else where her heart settled. I am a happy man where my heart settled,” Kiengei asserted.

Kiengei encouraged others not to fear marriage and highlighted the possibility of divorcing amicably without causing harm to one another.

He argued that divorce does not have to be detrimental and that people should be willing to part ways when necessary.

“Why do people hate the truth? Why is it hard for you to hold what is there?… If you want to remain on top of the truth, always hurt people with the truth than comfort them with a lie,” Kiengei advised, expressing his unyielding commitment to honesty.

