Tory Lanez arrested for alleged ‘abuse’, released on bond





International artist Tory Lanez has been arrested for allegedly violating a court protective order in a court case pinning him for assault against hip hop artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez allegedly violated the order against him by addressing Megan directly on social media and by disclosing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user.

During a Tuesday court hearing according to PEOPLE, Tory Lanez was arrested for violating court orders by allegedly sharing derogatory comments on social media about Megan Thee Stallion. At the hearing involving the allegations that Lanez, 29, shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in 2020, Lanez was taken into custody before being released on bond, PEOPLE confirms.

Megan Thee Stallion branded Tory Lanez an “abuser” in their alleged shooting case, where Tory is facing charges of assault. The WAP hitmaker claims that the rapper shot her on the street as she walked away from their car.

Lanez, however, has pleaded not guilty in the high-profile case dating back to July 2020. He appeared in court wearing a black tuxedo jacket over a black turtleneck and was accompanied by his father and several friends. This is according to a report by Rolling Stone.

Judge David Herriford revoked Lanez’s prior bail of $250,000 and raised it to $350,000 after hearing nearly an hour of arguments and finding that Lanez violated court orders prohibiting him from contacting or harassing Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued Lanez did not provide a third-party Twitter user and YouTube personality known as DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted that “Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

“What he said is incorrect,” Holley told the court Tuesday, referring to the now-deleted tweet that caused a social media firestorm. “What (DJ Akademiks) said is that the DNA was not found on the weapon. And in fact, the swab of the gun indicates ‘inconclusive,’ that there were four contributors.”

Holley also referred to a follow-up Feb 23 tweet from DJ Akademiks that read, “I saw this doc myself.. it says it was inconclusive in finding Tory DNA on the gun or magazine.” Holley argued.