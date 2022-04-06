You are my first and end, Diamond tells lover

Bongo Flava recording artiste Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, performs at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 31, 2018 to usher in the New Year. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz has gushed praises on his new lover.

While parading what looks like gifts on his Insta stories, Diamond born Naseeb Abdul Juma said, “Kumpata anayekupenda ni jambo moja, ila kumpata atakae kuelewa na kukupa unachotaka ni jambo lingine kabisa.”

(Finding someone who loves you is one thing but finding someone who can understand you and give you what you want is something else)

This comes a day after Juma Lokole, Diamond’s friend revealed that he had tied the knot privately but will reveal the love of his life after Ramadhan.

“Diamond has married a Zanzibar lass who understands fully the Islamic religion. Today I have met him in his office and found him praying. Naseeb’s time to wed has finally come,” he said during a phone call interview at Wasafi Media.

In one of the posts, the Mtasubiri hit maker showed a caption that read, “A reminder that fasting and prayers is not for the sake of Allah but for your sake and ours because we need Him in life.”

An excited Diamond responded with, “You are my first and end. Lion loves you a lot.”

A day ago, Diamond’s mother Sandrah Kassim alias Mama Dangote had urged his son to settle down after he found his new love.

“Nashindwa kuelezea furaha yangu mwanangu, Naseeb @diamondplatnumz hapa sasa umepata mwenza, utulie Baba angu Uoe.”