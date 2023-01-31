Trade CS Moses Kuria appoints former radio host as KenInvest Acting MD

June Chepkemei as Kenya Investment Authority (KENINVEST) Managing Director in an acting capacity. PHOTO| COURTESY

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced the appointment of June Chepkemei as Kenya Investment Authority (KENINVEST) Managing Director in an acting capacity.

Inan announcement made on Tuesday, Ms Chepkemei will take over from Ms Olivia Rachier, who was also serving in an acting capacity.

Until her appointment, Ms Chepkemei worked as Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager at Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA).

She doubled as the project coordinator for a new institute of strategic National Importance Kenya Advance Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) that is being developed in partnership with The Ministry Of Education (MOE).

The CS has tasked Ms Chepkemei with spearheading strategies to attract and grow investments to Kenya from the current USD500M to USD10B by the end of 2023.

KenInvest promotes and facilitates domestic and foreign investment in Kenya by advocating a conducive investment environment, developing bankable investment opportunities, and offering aftercare services to investors.

The parastatal leverage Kenya’s strategic location as a regional financial, communication, and transport hub, political and macro-stability, highly skilled human resources, and a vibrant capital market in marketing the country as an investment hub.

Before joining KoTDA, Ms Chepkemei was the Communications Business Partner at Safaricom Limited. After working for six years in the media industry, rising through the ranks to become a business news editor, TV and radio talk show host.

The new Acting MDShe holds a master’s degree in Communications Studies from Moi University, an undergraduate degree in PR and Communications, and a diploma in Professional Marketing from The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

Last year, Ms Chepkemei successfully led Kenya’s team in a fruitful bid to host the 41st International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) world conference slated for 2024.

The appointee was also part of the team that delivered Technology and Innovation Jamhuri in 2022.

She also served as a member of the Taskforce on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines, following her appointment by the Cabinet Secretary – ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs in 2021.

Ms Chekemei was named among the Top 25 Women in Digital 2021.

