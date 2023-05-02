Tragedy strikes Maasai Mara University as missing student found murdered

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Tension is high at Maasai Mara University after the body of a 20-year-old first-year student was found in bushes a few metres from the campus over the weekend.

The deceased, identified as Adah Nyambura Ameru, had been reported missing on Sunday by her boyfriend, Brian Kimutai.

According to a police report dated 30 April 2023, Nyambura was reported missing by her boyfriend, who is also a student.

Kimutai said Nyambura went missing at around 3 am on Sunday morning after partying at Elevate Nightclub, a popular night spot in Narok town.

Her body was later discovered in the Macedonia area by members of the public who reported the incident to the police.

Police said the body was half-naked with minor bruises on the face and it is suspected that the deceased was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Narok police boss Kizito Mutoro, who confirmed the incident, said they had already launched investigations into the incident and called on anyone with information that could help police get to the bottom of the matter to come forward.

According to a video that has gone viral on social media, the student was seen in a good mood dancing at the nightclub a few hours before she went missing.

Her body has been taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital morgue where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked outrage among students, who want the police to apprehend the suspect behind the heinous act.

In April, the body of a 22-year-old Bomet University student, who was reported missing before her body was found a week later, revealed that the fourth-year student had been sexually assaulted and strangled before her body was dumped in the Nyangores River.

The river is a short distance from the university and her hostel.

A month earlier, 36-year-old Kenyatta University student June Jerop, an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita), was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in unclear circumstances.

Kangogo went missing on 19 March 2023 and her body was found two days later dumped near Jamhuri Primary School in Nairobi County.

In a separate incident in January, the body of Phyllis Jepleting, then a first-year student at Karatina University, was found at her boyfriend’s house in Nakuru.

