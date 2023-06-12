Twitter con challenges government to create jobs for youth





A Twitter con using the identity Wa Ingo has been forced to refund cash he or she reportedly solicited from Kenyans of goodwill.

The con’s activities became public knowledge after he convinced former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany to part with cash.

Osiany has since demanded Wa Ingo refunds the unknown amount of cash.

Further, the ex-CAS said Wa Ingo was simply clout-chasing and took advantage of Kenyans to earn him money.

Though he tweeted that he never asked anyone to send him money, Mr Osiany maintained Wa Ingo was only supported for posing as a person whom he was not.

He said, “It is only responsible that you return money to those who sent it to you because some did it to support the person you are not. I do not regret having spent the money on food for you and I do not want a refund myself, but to those whose money you received dishonestly, please do the right thing. Do not fall for the desire to chase clout and followers at the expense of your credibility and character. Many more things lie ahead in life that may be spoilt by such acts. Apologies accepted. I forgive you and hope it is the last time. Good day.”

Who is Wa Ingo?

The Twitter con joined the social media application in March 2023 and accumulated over 10k followers with his post of celebrating his ‘wife’ Sarah making headlines.

Wa Ingo in his captioned photos of ‘him’ and his ‘wife’ claimed he loved her despite being broke and being unable to treat her on her special day.

The photos won so many hearts on the app including from Osiany and a tours company that promised him a vacation.

Netizens flocked to his page wishing his lovely wife a happy birthday and others sending him money as a gift.

Dear Sarah., HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! You are the woman of my dreams😍 I promise to alywas Love you and be there for you always💋❤️ For me, you are the strongest loveliest, happiest and sweetest woman in the world😘🥰 Thank you for blessing me with a cute baby, wa Ingo junior💕🙏

I will https://t.co/SVT5Z8EVCt pic.twitter.com/MIzWogjBeV — Wa Ingo (@ni_waingo) June 11, 2023

Mr Osiany particularly requested to know where the couple resided and promised to pay lunch for them.

He tweeted, “Where are you guys based? Inbox me. I’ll send you two vouchers for lunch at one of the hotels around you. Happy birthday to the mother of your child. Mbarikiwe.”

Where are you guys based? Inbox me. I’ll send you two vouchers for lunch to one of the hotels around you. Happy birthday to the mother of your child. Mbarikiwe. — 🇰🇪 David Osiany, HSC (@DavidOsiany) June 11, 2023

The twitter con then posted photos of how he was looking forward to the date at the expense of the former CAS.

Glad I could make your dear wife’s birthday in my small way. Happy birthday Sarah. Wishing you guys a fruitful future. We will discuss how to build your futures after this. Baraka. https://t.co/BGXnVVZFA3 — 🇰🇪 David Osiany, HSC (@DavidOsiany) June 11, 2023

Oribi Expeditions promised a vacation. “Hello Mr Wa Ingo, when people mention it heavily, we definitely know you deserve it, how about we crown it with a staycation of you and your person? Yes kuku ni unlimited 😂😂 Kindly share a reachable number via DM we finalize this. Happy Birthday to Sarah!”

However, curious Kenyans unearthed his lies after discovering he was using someone else’s photos.

After the revelation and being called out online, Wa Ingo wrote an apology letter to Kenyans asking for their forgiveness. “I would like to ask the Kenyan government to please create job opportunities for my fellow youth so as to avoid the conmanship.”

He then added, “Lastly I want to ask my fellow Kenyan youths to work hard and not to be conmen like me.

Wa Ingo has since deleted the account.

