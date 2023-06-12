Garden Square: Curtains come down for popular Nairobi restaurant





Popular city restaurant Garden Square has been demolished.

Nairobi News has established the restaurant was demolished and a new developer has taken over the place.

The restaurant is located right opposite the office of Governor Johnson Sakaja who is serving his first term in office.

A video in our possession clearly captured how welders were busy destroying the restaurant.

A source privy to the matter said a developer had secured a lease to run business in the facility and was also planning to set up a modern joint.

“A new developer has taken over the whole place which means there is a new management in the offing,” the source said.

The joint has served Kenyans for decades and has been a popular joint for those who usually conduct family meetings that range from burial arrangements and weddings.

At the roundabout that connects Parliament Road and City Hall Way, a pedestrian has four options: move towards Parliament, away from Parliament, towards Uhuru highway or the opposite direction heading towards Kencom.

In 2018, a popular joint located within the city was also demolished by the Nairobi County Government.

Identified as Simmers the county government under the leadership of former embattled governor Mike Sonko demolished it.

As bulldozers brought down the walls of Simmers Club on Kenyatta Avenue last week, they also brought down a rich history of entertainment.

Few will recall that the popular night spot started off as a small Chinese restaurant operated by an Asian in 1997.

The restaurant gave way to Simmers and with the change came live entertainment, with the legendary Bikassy Bijos among the first to take to the stage. Shortly after, he was joined by Kenya’s military band, Maroon Commandos, led by the late Habel Kifoto.

