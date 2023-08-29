Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Among, 49, hints at pregnancy as Pope appears to bless her belly





Ugandan National Assembly Speaker Anita Among, 49, appeared to hint at being pregnant when she asked Pope Francis to bless her belly.

Ms Among was at the Vatican on August 25, 2023, for a meeting with the Pope and managed to have a private meeting with him.

“I briefed him on our country and our people’s efforts to uphold Christian values and norms in line with our motto and the scriptures. The holy father commended President Yoweri Museveni, the Parliament of Uganda and the people of Uganda for always putting God first and for their efforts in preserving family values.

He also sent warm greetings to President Museveni and congratulated him and the First Lady upon their 50th marriage anniversary,” said Speaker Among.

In a video of their interaction, it was at one point during their interaction that Ms Among hinted at being pregnant.

She and the Pope had been speaking when she asked for blessings for her baby to which the surprised and delighted Pope proceeded to accommodate her wish.

“I’m also pregnant, I want you to bless my baby,” Speaker Among could be heard saying.

The Pope made a sign of the cross next to her belly as he said a blessing for the unborn baby before he also blessed the Museveni’s marriage.

Anita Annet Among got married to her husband, Moses Magogo Hassim, in 2022 as his third wife in a private ceremony in Kampala, Uganda.

In November 2022, on his birthday, she gifted him a Sh 22 million Range Rover Vogue 2022 edition.

She is also known for publicly expressing her affection for her husband and showering him with lavish gifts.

Mr Magogo is a politician as well and the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (fufa). He has two other children with another wife who prefers to live a highly private life and is also married to Dorah Ssali with whom they have a baby girl. It would appear Ms Among could be expecting his fourth child.

Polygamy is permissible in Uganda as long as it is under customary wedding tradition.

