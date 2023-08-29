Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Elaine addresses cheating allegations and divorce





The wife of renowned TV personality and mogul Steve Harvey, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, has found herself at the center of a social media storm, facing allegations of infidelity and divorce.

Speculation has been rife, accusing Marjorie of infidelity with both her personal bodyguard and chef, accompanied by reports of a staggering $200 million (about Sh28 billion) divorce fee following the alleged cheating revelations.

In response to the swirling rumors, Marjorie Elaine Harvey took to her social media accounts to address the situation.

Quoting a verse from the Bible, she shared a message of resilience and grace:

“When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

She added:

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

In an effort to assist others facing similar situations, Marjorie shared a link to resources about dealing with false accusations and encouraged her followers to share it with those who might benefit.

Steve Harvey, the comedian and media personality, also addressed the rumors.

Speaking at Invest Fest 2023, he took the stage to confront the swirling speculation surrounding his marriage.

Harvey urged people to shift their focus away from the gossip and rumors, emphasizing that they are doing well and flourishing.

“We find. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we’re fine… I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

Steve Harvey further reinforced their stance of strength and unity, stating:

“Just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine…I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we’re fine. Lord have mercy. I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

