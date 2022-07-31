Uhuru mourns Jomo Kenyatta’s Aide de Camp





President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid tribute to a fallen military officer who served as Aide de Camp to Kenya’s first President mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

In a condolence message to the family of Mr. Samuel Ngure Matu, President Kenyatta described the deceased soldier as a talented man.

Mr. Matu passed away at his home in Nakuru on Sunday morning.

“We thank God for having given him to us as a gift. We appreciate his service to the community, especially the role he played in church and in the Military Officers Association,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta stressed the country will forever cherish the fallen soldier for his service to the country which included protecting the first President who incident is his father.

The Head of State urged other military officers to emulate the rich legacy left behind by the deceased.

The deceased also served as the Chief Security Officer at Toyota Kenya Limited.