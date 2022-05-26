Uhuru, Ruto avoid sitting together at prayer breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto avoided sharing a table at this year’s National Prayer breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Thursday attended a national function in Nairobi but ended up sitting at different tables.

The two leaders graced the 19th Edition of the National Annual Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park in Nairobi.

The event was also graced by worship and political leaders and celebrated under the theme Transitions.

And in perhaps a sign that Uhuru and Ruto were reading from different political scripts as has been the case in the past three years, Uhuru sat alongside Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki.

Ruto meanwhile, settled for a table next to that of the President where he was joined by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka.

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is considered among the favourites to replace President Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, was not present.

President Kenyatta has endorsed Odinga as his favourite successor putting him at loggerheads With Ruto.

President Kenyatta and Ruto have traded political barbs in public since their publicized fallout in 2018.

The President has on several occasions also avoided shaking hands with his Deputy in public leading to suggestions of a bigger fallout.