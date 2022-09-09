Uhuru’s sons at his military farewell, president’s daughter misses out

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at his military farewell on September 9, 2022 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta was joined by his family on Friday in his last military function as the outgoing Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya.

The president was joined by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, and their two sons in a colourful ceremony at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks.

While Jomo Kenyatta Junior and Jaba Kenyatta (Muhoho) sat a row behind the president, their sister Ngina was not present.

Jomo, the oldest son of the president, was born in April 1989 and is married to Fiona Achola, who was not present in the event.

President Kenyatta second bond Jaba is not a frequent figure in public events.

Earlier this week, Jomo accompanied his father to visit Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga at his home in Karen, Nairobi.

The president’s only daughter Ngina recently got married to Alex Mwai in a traditional ceremony that was not revealed to the public. The two tied the knot in June. Mr Mwai is the son of the Karen Club General Manager Sam Mwai.

Today’s ceremony at Lang’ata Barracks was an indication of honour for the outgoing head of state. His successor, Dr William Ruto, who has been the second in command for the last 10 years, will immediately assume the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces once he is sworn in on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta is however yet to publicly congratulate Dr Ruto following his victory in the bitterly-contested presidential election of August 9.

Earlier in the week, President Kenyatta assured the country that he would hand over the power peacefully in accordance with the constitution, although he reiterated that his leader will be Azimio leader Mr Odinga.

