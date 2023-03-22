Undefeated KOT: 15 Trending tweets about Tom Mboya road sign

A protester makes away with the Tom Mboya Street signage during the maandamano called for by Azimio. PHOTO| COURTESY

Well, well, well, it seems like the vandals in Nairobi are up to their old tricks again! Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is not pleased with their shenanigans and calls for their immediate arrest. Can’t a county have nice things without someone breaking them?

Sakaja is outraged at the destruction of public property. He called the whole thing barbaric.

The governor is also concerned about the cost of repairing the damage. The funds for repair or replacement were not in the budget, and now the county will have to scramble to find the money.

Azimio organized the protests, but it seems like some people took advantage of the situation to cause mayhem. I mean, seriously, who goes around uprooting street signs? That’s just ridiculous.

Lakini Kenyans you are just special.

Ah, how could I forget to mention the most outrageous act of vandalism of them all? One of the protestors was seen carrying the Tom Mboya street sign as if it was some trophy. I mean, really, what’s the point of that?

Me:(google Tom mboya street) Google: still on the move pic.twitter.com/r6NqnnzkbL — superglue (@ryheemre) March 20, 2023

Governor Sakaja was not amused by this act of destruction and clarified that those responsible must be held accountable.

I can only imagine how the people trying to find Tom Mboya Street must be feeling right now. They probably have to give directions using landmarks like “the street sign that used to be there.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Kenyans on Twitter have something to say about this. Here are KOT’s 15 most hilarious tweets on the missing Tom Mboya Street sign.

Hii imeenda🎨 Tom mboya street pic.twitter.com/bfqgWhJUgk — Martin Osome (@ch_creatives) March 21, 2023

You are in town busy going to Tom Mboya street then you realize Tom Mboya street is coming to you😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0LSHzKFDe — Steve Ruigu Njuguna (@Joashnjuguna) March 20, 2023

Ukifika Tom Mboya kuja na hio njia😂 pic.twitter.com/4wzylUrsLI — Kijana ya TUK 🎩🔱 (@comradefyat) March 20, 2023

Giving her Tom Mboya Street because it's the only way to her heart🫴 pic.twitter.com/OGd3xGMd6K — Wycliffe🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@D_Wazari) March 21, 2023

The best poem pulled out from the tom Mboya Street.. Embu jana UDA mps Maseno University sakaja kg to Ksh William Ruto Rigathi Mr. President Airtel pic.twitter.com/d3rcmQLsQZ — queen kalala (@dudumbaya_dudy) March 21, 2023

Boychild decided to take the entire Tom Mboya street to his girlfriend 😂 Love can do wonders. pic.twitter.com/gCG05g2CCR — CT (@base10_) March 21, 2023

How it started Vs How it's going🤭🤭

Yaani the Tom Mboya sign post was a gift. pic.twitter.com/UBRlbW0ciN — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) March 21, 2023

"I will give you the world " ameanza na Tom Mboya Street 😹😹 . Shit's getting real . pic.twitter.com/LOBvgVkunu — wangowithapixel (@itsmewango) March 21, 2023

A very responsible citizen preserving the memory and legacy of Tom Mboya by removing his name from the sunshine! Good people will always exist!! pic.twitter.com/EbJjbnbYek — John Teira (@JohnTeira) March 21, 2023

If baba cannot access Tom Mboya street then we take Tom Mboya street to baba😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H5tbtn6JDC — Ogonya_ Ramogi (@Targetscholar) March 22, 2023

I will move roads and streets including the entire Nairobi CBD for you. Your happiness is more important to me than anything else in this world. Here is Tom Mboya Street to start with Next Monday I will bring to You Uhuru Highway then Thursday Expressway in that order. pic.twitter.com/SFwGokgGaM — Lazarus O.O. J (@Lazooj) March 21, 2023

HER: Beb if you love me take me to Tom Mboya streets HIM: Don't worry abebo I'll bring Tom Mboya streets to where you're 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xOUdDGA9tP — Omwana wa Ingo (@derrickderro58) March 21, 2023

Tom Mboya right now* pic.twitter.com/Drax5eEigu — El Chapo 🥞 (@_rthu_r) March 20, 2023

This guy saw Nairobi City County watching Tom Mboya being rained on, and has decided to go shelter him in his house. pic.twitter.com/2utaMgWjey — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 20, 2023

Google maps, please update the new location of Tom Mboya street. pic.twitter.com/RQXSwoHVoT — Allan Obare (@AllanObare4) March 20, 2023

