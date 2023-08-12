US based comedian Njoro explains what he misses most about Kenya – Exclusive

Churchill Show comedian George Njoroge a.k.a Njoro who is now based in the US. PHOTO| COURTESY

Comedian Njoro, has revealed his profound longing for his Kenyan fan base two years after his relocation to the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the former Churchill Show comedian’s heartfelt conversation underscored his yearning for his home country, Kenya.

“I miss everything about Kenya. I wish we had the same structure that is here; I would never have stepped here,” he said.

Njoro left Kenya to recover from depression in America, where he went into hiding.

He said Kenya’s top comedians in Kenya would be ruling in Hollywood were they in the US.

“If there was a way we could survive easily, and have structures where you can just wake up and make money every day, nobody would leave Kenya. Kenya anytime because there is so much not to be proud of about US.”

Njoro’s words resonate with a deep sense of nostalgia, reflecting his strong attachment to the vibrant comedy scene and familiar audiences that he left behind.

The connection he shared with Kenyan crowds is something he genuinely misses.

“I miss being on stage for Kenyans.”

Njoro shared his desire to return to the stage and revive his connection with Kenyan audiences.

In March, he made a grand announcement about his return to the comedy industry, embarking on a comedy tour tailored to Kenyans residing in the US.

Njoro expressed his unwavering dedication to his craft, even after he departed from the popular show. “Na imekuwa noma sana (It has been quite challenging). We are so many comedians from Kenya, and they don’t want to be in the public eye too much,” he told Andrew Kibe earlier.

During the interview, he also shared his struggle of battling depression and addiction while in the limelight.

The comedian revealed that his struggles with alcoholism and smoking took a toll on his mental health, leading him into a deep state of depression.