US customs officials seize ‘strange’ shipment from Kenya





US Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists (CBPAS) has announced the interception of a peculiar shipment from Kenya.

The shipment was intercepted at the John F. Kennedy International Airport’s International Mail Facility on May 19, 2023, and was reportedly concealed within flowers.

As per a statement from US Customs and Border Protection, insect larvae were cleverly hidden in the shipment, evading strict security checks and inspection procedures in Kenya before making their way to the United States.

The authorities have yet to reveal the identity of the exporter or the intended purpose of these insect larvae.

“This latest interception highlights the vigilance and dedication to duty that our CBP Agriculture Specialists demonstrate daily,” the CBPAS declared. They added that the interception underscored the importance of protecting the United States from potentially harmful pests that could critically damage the agricultural sector and the broader economy.

The Biden Administration has affirmed that such invasive species pose a significant risk to US food security, especially at a time when the nation’s economy is recovering from the pandemic. “Although many are tiny and seem innocuous, pests can delay global trade, and destabilize our national economy and food supply. A single pest can cause millions of dollars in damages,” the statement noted.

Statistics from the CBPAS at JFK indicate that nearly 28,000 prohibited agriculture items have been seized, and over 4,500 pests have been discovered in air cargo.

As of now, the owner of the seized shipment remains unidentified. However, US authorities have pledged to intensify operations targeting the export of counterfeit and substandard products, in collaboration with agencies such as the Anti-Counterfeit Authority.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Obayi – How I built my fan base from my first TikTok video