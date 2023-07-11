Vanessa Mdee and other great musicians whose comebacks are long overdue

The Kenyan music industry has witnessed numerous musicians stepping away from the limelight over the years.

Some sought personal growth, while others encountered hardships that prompted them to explore alternative paths.

Some have permanently left the industry, while others have taken a break to reassess their artistic journey and personal goals.

Here are some once great musicians who have been absent from the music scene:

Vanessa Mdee – Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has been absent from the music industry for approximately five years.

In 2020, she revealed that she embarked on a journey of self-discovery and would not be sharing new music with her fans in the foreseeable future.

Speaking on her podcast, “Deep Dive with Vanessa Mdee,” she expressed her decision to distance herself from the music industry, citing its perceived demonic nature. Vanessa aimed to advocate for honesty, beauty, and confronting personal demons.

Although she stepped away from the industry, she emphasized her love for music and performing, leaving the possibility open for her return in the future. She is currently raising her two children with actor, Rotimi.

Chantelle – About a decade ago, Chantelle burst onto the music scene with her hit song Toklezea, featuring Kenyan hip-hop singer Abbas Kubaff. However, her fame dwindled shortly afterward, prompting her to explore other ventures, including acting.

Chantelle later got married to her producer and embraced a spiritual transformation, leading her to depart from secular music.

Unfortunately, her marriage ended tragically with the loss of her son. Since then, she has chosen to remain out of the spotlight and hasn’t released any new music.

Pastor T (Mr T) – Pastor T Mwangi, formerly known as Mr T, made a name for himself as a gospel musician with the popular track Finje Finje.

He believed that music could be a catalyst for expressing ideas and bringing about change. However, his last song was released over five years ago.

Currently, Pastor T serves as a Senior Pastor at Life Church International in Limuru and is the Founder and Vision bearer of the Truth Mentorship Society.

DNG – DNG, whose career began in January 2003, gained recognition with his song Katumbo Dance, featuring Jalang’o. Initially navigating the secular scene without much success, he transitioned to gospel music in 2004 after embracing Christianity.

However, financial struggles persisted, leading him to temporarily exit the music industry. DNG later ventured back into secular music but encountered similar challenges.

Faced with these difficulties, he made the decision to quit music entirely and pursue alternative endeavors. DNG it the current Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward.

