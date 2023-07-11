Zari Hassan: My children did not approve my relationship with Shakib





Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that her children disapproved of her relationship with her now husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya.

In a candid and exclusive interview with NTV Uganda’s Mwasuze Mutya, the mother of five, shared that her children had reservations about her relationship with Lutaya.

However, despite their initial concerns, they eventually gave their blessings after witnessing the couple’s deep bond and genuine happiness.

Zari expressed her gratitude for her children’s support, stating, “My children did not approve of my relationship with Shakib but after witnessing how close we were and happy, they asked him to ensure that he takes good care of me.”

During the interview, Zari was asked about her husband’s financial contribution to their relationship. In response, she emphasized that financial matters were not her primary concern.

Instead, she emphasized the importance of peace and happiness in their union.

Zari stated, “All that matters is he brings peace and makes me happy.”

The couple’s commitment to each other is evident as they plan to hold another marriage ceremony in December.

Zari and Shakib have also taken steps towards building trust by sharing their phone passwords, reflecting their dedication to openness and transparency in their relationship.

During the interview, Zari made it clear that she has a zero-tolerance policy for infidelity.

She firmly expressed her stance on not tolerating cheating partners, emphasizing that cheating would be a deal-breaker for her.

Zari stated, “I don’t do cheating partners, and that is already public knowledge. I don’t even have the patience, and people think I am always the problem because I move from one relationship to another.

I will tell you this: I stay in one relationship, am committed, and give my all. I even told Lutaaya, let me hear it, that he is cheating, but let me not find out, married or not, that is the worst a partner can do to me.”

Zari has two children with Diamond Platnumz and three from her previous marriage with the late Ivan Ssemwanga.

